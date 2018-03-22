 Congress to bring privilege motion against Swaraj for ‘lying’ to Parliament, families over Indians killed in Iraq | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Congress to bring privilege motion against Swaraj for ‘lying’ to Parliament, families over Indians killed in Iraq

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of “inventing” his party’s links to British firm Cambridge Analytica, which is in the middle of a data-breach storm, to divert attention from the issue.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Family members of one of the 39 Indian workers killed in Iraq mourn holding his portrait, on the outskirts of Amritsar on Tuesday.
Family members of one of the 39 Indian workers killed in Iraq mourn holding his portrait, on the outskirts of Amritsar on Tuesday.(PTI)

The Congress would bring a privilege motion against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for misleading Parliament and the families of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq, senior party leader Ambika Soni said on Thursday.

The motion would be moved in the Rajya Sabha, a party leader said.

The statement came a few hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of “inventing” his party’s links to British firm Cambridge Analytica, which is in the middle of a data-breach storm, as it was caught “lying” on missing Indians.

The Congress has accused the government and Swaraj of giving false hope to the families and delay in announcing the death of the workers who were abducted by Islamic State in Mosul in 2014 when the group overran large swathes of Iraq.

Swaraj had informed Parliament on Tuesday that the men were dead after DNA samples of the family members matched those of the bodies found in a mass grave near Mosul.

The minister, who had earlier maintained the government would not declare the men dead till it had strong evidence, has said the search for bodies could not have begun until Mosul was liberated.

The northern Iraqi city was freed of IS in July 2017 after a bitter nine-month battle and it was after that the government started collecting DNA samples of the family members of the missing men.

As reported by Hindustan Times on March 22, the men were shot, most of them in the head. Dr Zaid Ali Abbas of Iraq’s department of forensic medicine told HT that most of the bodies had gunshot wounds to the head”.

“Forensically, I can confirm that they definitely died over a year ago,’’ Abbas said over the phone.

The men who never returned from Mosul
A four-year wait for the families of 39 men who were abducted by the Islamic State in Iraq in 2014 ended when the central government announced that all the captives were dead. Grieving family members recount the last conversation they had with their loved ones.
PUNJAB
GURCHARAN SINGH, 36
Profession: Carpenter
Last conversation: June 2014, told family he was being held hostage
Survived by: Parents, wife, kids
DAVINDER SINGH, 45
Profession: Steel fitter
Last conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he had been abducted
Survived by: Wife, 3 kids
BALWANT RAI, 54
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: Spoke generallly days before abduction
Survived by: Wife, 3 children
PARVINDER KUMAR, 35
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, Called wife and said he was fine
Survived by: Wife, son
SANDEEP KUMAR, 31
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been abducted
Survived by: Mother, four sisters, brother
JASVIR SINGH, 24
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: Early June 2014, said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
KULWINDER SINGH, 29
Profession: Carpenter
Last conversation: No contact with family since he left for Iraqin April 2014
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
GOBINDER SINGH, 47
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, told kin terrorists had abducted them
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
KAMALJEET SINGH, 30
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: In 2014, asked about daughter who was born after he had left for Iraq
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter
GURDIP SINGH, 39
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, informed family about abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
RANJIT SINGH, 26
Profession: Carpenter
Last conversation: June 2014, asked family to approach govt for his release
Survived by: Mother
ROOP LAL, 40
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: Said he was being held hostage
Survived by: Wife, two sons
KAMALJIT SINGH, 38
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, to inform family of his abduction by the IS
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
HARSIMARANJIT SINGH, 24
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014 said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
PRITPAL SHARMA, 55
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014 informed family of abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
NISHAN SINGH, 32
Profession: Crane operator
Last conversation: June 2014, said he had been captured by IS
Survived by: Parents, brother
RAKESH KUMAR, 21
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: May 2014, told kin they need not worry
Survived by: Parents
SONU SHIRA, 24
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been detained
Survived by: Mother, wife, sons
MANJINDER SINGH, 24
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, informed family of abduction and war breaking out
Survived by: Parents
DHARMINDER KUMAR, 25
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: Early 2014, told sister to take care of parents
Survived by: Parents, sister
SURJIT S MAINKA, 30
Profession: Carpenter
Last conversation: June 2014, Surjit said he had been abducted by IS terrorists
Survived by: Mother, wife, son
MALKEET SINGH, 26
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: Told kin IS was taking Mosul in 2014
Survived by: Father, brother
OTHERS FROM PUNJAB:
Nand Lal, Harish Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Balvir Chand (acc to govt data)
HIMACHAL PRADESH
INDERJEET, 26
Profession: Machine operator
Last conversation: June 2014, told his kin he was nabbed. Called again on to say passports were taken
Survived by: Parents, brothers
HEM RAJ, 32
Profession: Cook
Last conversation: June 2014, told wife he was abducted him and spoke of an injury to foot
Survived by: Parents, brother, wife, 2 children
AMAN, 27
Profession: JCB operator
Last conversation: June 2014, informed his brother that he had been taken hostage
Survived by: Parents, grandmother and an elder brother
SANDEEP KUMAR, 38
Profession: Mechanic
Last conversation: June 2014, informed family there had been an attack on the place he lived in
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter, son
WEST BENGAL
KHOKON SIKDAR, 54
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he would return next year. Asked about the well being of mother and kids
Survived by: Wife, son, daughter, mother
Samar Tikadar, 49
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014 Spoke to wife about the general well being of his children
Survived by: Wife, son, daughter
BIHAR
SANTOSH KUMAR SINGH, 32
Profession: Contract worker with ULT Project company
Last conversation: June 2014, told brother his workplace was being shifed to another location. Referred to facing some difficulties
Survived by: Parents, brother
VIDYA BHUSHAN, 35
Profession: Labourer
Last conversation: June 2014, spoke generally about his and family’s well being
Survived by: Wife, two children and parents
OTHERS FROM BIHAR:
Adalat Singh, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, Dharmendra Kumar and Raju Kumar Yadav (to be verified) (According to govt data)
Graphics: Hitesh Mathur

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you