Congress to bring privilege motion against Swaraj for ‘lying’ to Parliament, families over Indians killed in Iraq
india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 14:06 IST
The Congress would bring a privilege motion against external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for misleading Parliament and the families of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq, senior party leader Ambika Soni said on Thursday.
The motion would be moved in the Rajya Sabha, a party leader said.
The statement came a few hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the government of “inventing” his party’s links to British firm Cambridge Analytica, which is in the middle of a data-breach storm, as it was caught “lying” on missing Indians.
The Congress has accused the government and Swaraj of giving false hope to the families and delay in announcing the death of the workers who were abducted by Islamic State in Mosul in 2014 when the group overran large swathes of Iraq.
Swaraj had informed Parliament on Tuesday that the men were dead after DNA samples of the family members matched those of the bodies found in a mass grave near Mosul.
The minister, who had earlier maintained the government would not declare the men dead till it had strong evidence, has said the search for bodies could not have begun until Mosul was liberated.
The northern Iraqi city was freed of IS in July 2017 after a bitter nine-month battle and it was after that the government started collecting DNA samples of the family members of the missing men.
As reported by Hindustan Times on March 22, the men were shot, most of them in the head. Dr Zaid Ali Abbas of Iraq’s department of forensic medicine told HT that most of the bodies had gunshot wounds to the head”.
“Forensically, I can confirm that they definitely died over a year ago,’’ Abbas said over the phone.
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, told family he was being held hostage
Survived by: Parents, wife, kids
Profession: Steel fitterLast conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he had been abducted
Survived by: Wife, 3 kids
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Spoke generallly days before abduction
Survived by: Wife, 3 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, Called wife and said he was fine
Survived by: Wife, son
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been abducted
Survived by: Mother, four sisters, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Early June 2014, said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: No contact with family since he left for Iraqin April 2014
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin terrorists had abducted them
Survived by: Wife, 2 childrenKAMALJEET SINGH, 30
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: In 2014, asked about daughter who was born after he had left for Iraq
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, informed family about abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, asked family to approach govt for his release
Survived by: Mother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Said he was being held hostage
Survived by: Wife, two sons
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, to inform family of his abduction by the IS
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 said he was fine
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 informed family of abduction
Survived by: Wife, 2 children
Profession: Crane operatorLast conversation: June 2014, said he had been captured by IS
Survived by: Parents, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: May 2014, told kin they need not worry
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told kin he had been detained
Survived by: Mother, wife, sons
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, informed family of abduction and war breaking out
Survived by: Parents
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Early 2014, told sister to take care of parents
Survived by: Parents, sister
Profession: CarpenterLast conversation: June 2014, Surjit said he had been abducted by IS terrorists
Survived by: Mother, wife, sonMALKEET SINGH, 26
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: Told kin IS was taking Mosul in 2014
Survived by: Father, brotherOTHERS FROM PUNJAB:
Nand Lal, Harish Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Balvir Chand (acc to govt data)
Profession: Machine operatorLast conversation: June 2014, told his kin he was nabbed. Called again on to say passports were taken
Survived by: Parents, brothers
Profession: CookLast conversation: June 2014, told wife he was abducted him and spoke of an injury to foot
Survived by: Parents, brother, wife, 2 children
Profession: JCB operatorLast conversation: June 2014, informed his brother that he had been taken hostage
Survived by: Parents, grandmother and an elder brother
Profession: MechanicLast conversation: June 2014, informed family there had been an attack on the place he lived in
Survived by: Parents, wife, daughter, sonWEST BENGAL
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, told his wife that he would return next year. Asked about the well being of mother and kids
Survived by: Wife, son, daughter, mother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014 Spoke to wife about the general well being of his children
Survived by: Wife, son, daughterBIHAR
Profession: Contract worker with ULT Project companyLast conversation: June 2014, told brother his workplace was being shifed to another location. Referred to facing some difficulties
Survived by: Parents, brother
Profession: LabourerLast conversation: June 2014, spoke generally about his and family’s well being
Survived by: Wife, two children and parentsOTHERS FROM BIHAR:
Adalat Singh, Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, Dharmendra Kumar and Raju Kumar Yadav (to be verified) (According to govt data)