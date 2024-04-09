Robert Vadra drops another hint at contesting from Amethi: ‘Getting calls from…’

Businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, once again hinted at entering politics and contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as uncertainty looms over the Congress's pick for the Amethi seat. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra

Raising speculation of contesting the polls, Robert Vadra said on Monday he was getting calls from party workers from all over the country, including Amethi, showing their support.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In an interview with news agency IANS, Robert Vadra said, “Not just Amethi, I am getting party workers' support from all over the country to actively join politics. Yes, I admit that the Amethi bit (of him contesting Lok Sabha polls from the constituency) is getting more prominence because I have campaigned there since 1999.”

He said that “posters have started appearing” in different states as people are recognising and admiring the work done by the party over the years.

Amethi was a stronghold for the Gandhi family till the last elections, when Rahul Gandhi was dethroned by Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. However, Robert Vadra said it's time the people of Amethi “rectify their mistake” of electing Irani in 2019.

“They (people of Amethi) feel that if I contest from there, they'll have the option of correcting their mistake of electing Smritiji. I am sure they will ensure my victory by a huge margin if I contest. However, I will not fight to challenge someone even though Smritiji levelled unsubstantiated allegations against me in the past,” he told the news agency.

Robert Vadra said he would show his full support to his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi if he decided to file his nomination from the Amethi seat.

Vadra said, “If Rahul thinks that he should also fight from Amethi after Wayanad, I will fully support him and be with him during his campaigns. Also, I don't need to be in active politics to interact with the people. They know they can always meet me in case Rahul or Priyanka are not available.”

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led central government, Vadra said the BJP has always tried destabilising the government wherever the Congress came into power after assembly elections.

"If a party has won elections, if people have voted for a party, it should be allowed to complete its term. When Congress or any other opposition party forms government, their leaders are either arrested or removed from the Parliament, or allegations are levelled against them. This kind of politics is not democracy but dictatorship," Vadra added.