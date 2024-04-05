Robert Vadra: 5 things about Priyanka Gandhi's husband amid Amethi poll buzz
Businessman Robert Vadra hinted at being the Congress's pick for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, currently held by BJP's Smriti Irani.
Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday hinted at contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh, which was a stronghold for Rahul Gandhi. Spelling out his interest in contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Vadra said he gets many offers from other political parties who promise to assure his victory in the polls.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Robert Vadra said the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.
Vadra said, “I will also say that because for so much time, I have been meeting people and there are MPs from other parties, when I meet them, they speak with me with love also and say come (to parliament) from our party and why are you taking so long and we will ensure that you win with a huge margin.”
The businessman also took a jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani, saying that people of Amethi feel that they made a mistake by electing her, and she doesn't visit the constituency very often. Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold, in one of the biggest upsets of the polls.
5 things about Robert Vadra
- Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi. While he is not active in politics, he extensively campaigned for the Gandhi family in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He, however, has not contested the polls yet.
- Vadra started his business Artex, in 1997. While his company was initially a handicrafts firm, he has diversified into multiple sectors such as charter aircrafts, real estate and hospitality. DLF Group is his partner in the real estate business.
- Vadra has always remained in the background in politics, but after 2012, he became the target for opposition parties during the rise of the anti-corruption movement in India (Anna Andolan).
- In 2011, Vadra was accused by now Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking an interest-free loan of ₹65 crore, as well as heavy land bargains from the DLF group in exchange of political favours.
- The Rajasthan high court in 2019 summoned Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen in a case linked to illegal land transactions in Kolayat area of Bikaner, dating back to 2015. The Enforcement Directorate also filed Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality, claiming that it purchased 69 acres of land in connivance with the Rajasthan government at especially low rates, and sold them at exorbitant prices.
