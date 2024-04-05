Robert Vadra: 5 things about Priyanka Gandhi's husband amid Amethi poll buzz

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday hinted at contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh, which was a stronghold for Rahul Gandhi. Spelling out his interest in contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Vadra said he gets many offers from other political parties who promise to assure his victory in the polls. Robert Vadra with wife Priyanka Gandhi (HT File Photo)

While speaking to news agency ANI, Robert Vadra said the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vadra said, “I will also say that because for so much time, I have been meeting people and there are MPs from other parties, when I meet them, they speak with me with love also and say come (to parliament) from our party and why are you taking so long and we will ensure that you win with a huge margin.”

The businessman also took a jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani, saying that people of Amethi feel that they made a mistake by electing her, and she doesn't visit the constituency very often. Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold, in one of the biggest upsets of the polls.

5 things about Robert Vadra