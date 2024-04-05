Sanjay Singh claims senior BJP leaders ‘conspired’ to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged a link between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi excise policy accused Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, holding up a photo of the two. At a press conference in the national capital, Sanjay Singh said Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy was given a ticket by the BJP ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Singh holds up photo of Magunta Reddy with PM Modi. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

Sanjay Singh then showed a picture of Modi with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy. He further alleged that Reddy has been using his photo with the prime minister to seek votes for the upcoming elections.

“The man who has been made liquor scam accused, what is PM Modi doing with him? He is now a TDP (Lok Sabha) candidate in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy is using PM Modi's photo to seek votes,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

“This liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The senior leaders of BJP are involved in pulling this off,” claimed Sanjay Singh. He further said the senior leadership of the BJP was involved in the “big conspiracy” of putting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday. He was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Delhi excise policy case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court this week.

Magunta Reddy was a member of the YSRCP in 2022 when he was raided by the central agency. At the time, he didn't give any statement against Arvind Kejriwal, which is why his son was later arrested, alleged Sanjay Singh.

“Magunta Reddy gave three statements, and his son Raghava Magunta gave seven statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by the ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Kejriwal in the matter of charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after five months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Reddy's son Raghava shared seven statements between February 10 to July 16, and there was no mention of Kejriwal in six of these statements, Singh said. However, he gave his seventh statement against Kejriwal “after five months of torture”, alleged Singh.

BJP is yet to react to the allegations.