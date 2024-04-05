 Sanjay Singh claims senior BJP leaders ‘conspired’ to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Singh claims senior BJP leaders ‘conspired’ to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Sanjay Singh claimed that senior leadership of BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in excise policy case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged a link between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi excise policy accused Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, holding up a photo of the two. At a press conference in the national capital, Sanjay Singh said Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy was given a ticket by the BJP ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Singh holds up photo of Magunta Reddy with PM Modi. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)
Sanjay Singh holds up photo of Magunta Reddy with PM Modi. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)

Sanjay Singh then showed a picture of Modi with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy. He further alleged that Reddy has been using his photo with the prime minister to seek votes for the upcoming elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: AAP's Atishi gets show cause notice from Election Commission. What did she say?

“The man who has been made liquor scam accused, what is PM Modi doing with him? He is now a TDP (Lok Sabha) candidate in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy is using PM Modi's photo to seek votes,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

“This liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The senior leaders of BJP are involved in pulling this off,” claimed Sanjay Singh. He further said the senior leadership of the BJP was involved in the “big conspiracy” of putting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday. He was arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Delhi excise policy case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court this week.

Read more: Hemant Soren ‘forcefully’ acquired land worth 31 crore in Ranchi: ED

Magunta Reddy was a member of the YSRCP in 2022 when he was raided by the central agency. At the time, he didn't give any statement against Arvind Kejriwal, which is why his son was later arrested, alleged Sanjay Singh.

“Magunta Reddy gave three statements, and his son Raghava Magunta gave seven statements. On September 16, when he (Magunta Reddy) was first asked by the ED whether he knew Arvind Kejriwal, he told the truth and said that he met Kejriwal in the matter of charitable trust land. But after that, his son was arrested and after five months of keeping him in jail, his father changed his statement,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Reddy's son Raghava shared seven statements between February 10 to July 16, and there was no mention of Kejriwal in six of these statements, Singh said. However, he gave his seventh statement against Kejriwal “after five months of torture”, alleged Singh.

BJP is yet to react to the allegations.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Sanjay Singh claims senior BJP leaders ‘conspired’ to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On