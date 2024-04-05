 ‘Misuse of power’: ED claims Hemant Soren ‘forcefully’ acquired land worth ₹31 crore in Ranchi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Misuse of power’: ED claims Hemant Soren ‘forcefully’ acquired land worth 31 crore in Ranchi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 11:52 AM IST

ED in its charge sheets claimed Hemant Soren owns land worth ₹31 crore in Ranchi, attached to the ongoing money laundering investigation against the leader.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed its charge sheet in the money laundering probe against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. The probe agency in its charge sheet said it has attached 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi allegedly belonging to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

The ED had filed a charge sheet against the 48-year-old JMM leader and four others -- Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh -- on March 30 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ED said in a statement that the agency took cognizance of the prosecution complaint on Thursday. The central agency requested the court to confiscate the 8.86-acre land in Ranchi.

Read more: Soren created parallel evidence to conceal illegal land, claims ED

In its chargesheet, the financial crimes probe agency alleged, "A racket of land mafia is active in Jharkhand which used to forge the land records in Ranchi."

During the probe, the ED said, it was found that the ownership records of lands had also been "forged" to extend favours to the said land mafia and subsequently, on the basis of forged land records, such land parcels were sold to other persons.

The central agency said that the original ownership of these lands is either tampered with or concealed to facilitate illegal acquisition, possession or use of this property.

Read more: ‘No one could prove allegations against Hemant Soren’: Kalpana at INDIA rally

Hemant Soren ‘misusing power and influence’

The land that is alleged to have been acquired by Hemant Soren is about 8.86 acres in size and is located at Baragain Anchal, Bariyatu Road in Ranchi. It was valued at 31,07,02,480 as per urban residential property rate of 3,50,680 per decimal, stated the ED charge sheet, which was accessed by PTI.

The agency said Soren was in the "possession" of this immovable asset since 2010-11 in a "camouflaged and concealed" manner. It also accused Soren of "misusing his power and influence" to create "parallel and false evidence" since he was issued the first summons for questioning in this case on August 7, 2023, for appearance a week later.

The agency said they have recorded the statement of a person identified as Baijnath Munda and his cousin Shyamlal Pahan who claimed that the land, which Soren is alleged to have taken over, "was originally owned by his ancestors and was forcefully acquired by Shibu Soren (Hemant Soren's father) and Hemant Soren" and their complaint in this regard was not accepted at any police station due to their (Sorens) "high influence".

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Misuse of power’: ED claims Hemant Soren ‘forcefully’ acquired land worth 31 crore in Ranchi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On