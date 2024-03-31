 ‘No one could prove allegations against Hemant Soren’: Kalpana at INDIA rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘No one could prove allegations against Hemant Soren’: Kalpana at INDIA rally

ByAkshita Kumari
Mar 31, 2024 05:26 PM IST

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to save democracy

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren on Sunday said that no one could prove the allegations against her husband and jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to save democracy.

Jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren addresses the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
Speaking at the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) Maha Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Kalpana saod, “No matter how big one becomes, one cannot be the greatest. The biggest thing is the public. Therefore, you will have to use your vote properly in the coming elections. Also, the INDIA alliance will have to win. Kejriwal is in jail for 10 days. Hemant Soren was arrested two months ago. Till now no one has been able to prove the allegations against him. Your vote is the biggest court.”

Major opposition leaders from across the country participated in the alliance’s Save Democracy Rally. Leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Congress, Mehbooba Mufti from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Sharad Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Farooq Abdullah from the National Conference (NC), and Tejashwi Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, gathered on the same stage to convey a message of unity.

Kalpana Soren addressed the rally after Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and said, “This sea of people today proves that there is opposition to the tyrannical powers that have decided to destroy the country.”

“The people of the country are bigger than any political party or leader. Strengthen the INDIA alliance by voting for us to save democracy. The people will defeat the tyrannical forces that are ruining the country. This has been proved by today’s crowd,” she added.

She further said, “Our strength is the 140 crore people of this country, but there is an attempt to erode the guarantees given by BR Ambedkar and to create a divide among communities. We need to take a lesson from Lord Ram who gave respect to his opponent even after defeating him.”

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “Modi ki guarantee” poll plank, she asked, “Who will take ‘guarantee of the NDA’s guarantee?”

“We will have to come on the streets to save democracy, Jharkhand will not bow down. This historic ‘Sankalp sabha’ is being organised today against the dictatorship (in the country). I thank everyone who has come here today, this will only strengthen the INDIA alliance,” she added.

