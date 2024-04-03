Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal after release from jail| Video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at the CM's residence after he was released from jail.



In a video shared by news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh touched the feet of Sunita Kejriwal, who hugged him. Singh's wife was also accompanying the now free leader.



Earlier in the day, Singh walked out of the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged for six months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe.



The AAP MP was granted bail on Tuesday by the Supreme Court after the central probe agency said it had no objections in him getting one. “This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle,” Singh said while acknowledging the crowd of AAP supporters who had gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome him. Sanjay Singh met Sunita Kejriwal at the Delhi chief minister's residence after his release from the Tihar Jail.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Singh's release,"Sanjay Singh has clearly said that this is not the time to celebrate but to struggle. The locks of the prison will be broken and Arvind Kejriwal will be released. Our three leaders (Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) are still in jail. Therefore, our party will continue to struggle."

Earlier, Singh was admitted to the ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Around 1.30 pm, after being discharged from the hospital, he was taken back to Tihar jail for completing the bail formalities. On Tuesday, Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital.