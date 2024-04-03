Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: ED's strong response to Delhi HC says ‘CM is kingpin’

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail in the national capital, till April 15. His judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on April 1. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest. The court has also sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate in the matter today....Read More

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Court bench that Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” of the “excise scam” and there were “reasons to believe” based on material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.

On April 3, the Delhi High Court will hear Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. The plea will be heard by a bench comprising of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, and became the fourth Aam Aadmi Party leader to be arrested in connection with the Delhi liqour policy case.

In a significant update in the matter, the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea.