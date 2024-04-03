Sanjay Singh walks out of jail a day after getting bail in excise policy case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday walked out of Tihar Jail a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case.



This is the time to struggle. The biggest leaders of our party (AAP) - Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - have been kept behind the bars. I am confident that one day the locks of this prison will be broken and they will come out. This is why I want to say that this is not the time to celebrate, this is the time to struggle," Singh said after his release.



Massive crowd of AAP supporters had gathered outside Tihar Jail, where Singh was lodged since October last year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.



Earlier in the day, a Delhi court directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also directed Singh to submit passport, inform it about itinerary before leaving NCR, and to always keep his phone location on.



The top court bench granted bail to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP after the ED said it had no objections. The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale said the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case.





“In the morning session ASG SV Raju was asked to obtain instructions. He states they have no objections if Sanjay Singh is released on bail in proceedings arising out of the FIR…In view of the statement made, we allow the present appeal and direct that Sanjay Singh be released on bail during pendency of trial on terms and conditions set by the trial court,” the bench said.

The bail to Singh is a reprieve to the AAP whose top leaders including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in judicial custody. AAP leaders have claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.



Kejriwal, also the Delhi chief minister, was arrested on March 21 by the ED and is currently in judicial custody till April 15. He has questioned the "timing" of his arrest and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including free and fair elections and level playing field.