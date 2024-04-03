 Trial court sets terms and conditions for Sanjay Singh’s bail | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Trial court sets terms and conditions for Sanjay Singh’s bail

ByDeepankar Malviya
Apr 03, 2024 01:32 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Singh’s release on bail subject to the trial court’s terms and conditions after the ED did not oppose it

A trial court on Wednesday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh to provide a detailed itinerary of the places he travels to, share his mobile number, and always keep his GPS location on as it set the terms and conditions for his release from prison.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Singh’s release from prison subject to the trial court’s terms and conditions after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose his bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case.

The trial court directed Singh to surrender his passport, not leave the country without permission, and against tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses. It ordered him to provide his mobile phone number and to join the probe whenever needed.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja asked Singh to deposit a personal bond of 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount. She noted the Supreme Court’s condition for bail that Singh would not speak to the media about his role in the excise policy case. Singh’s legal team volunteered the condition in the top court. The ED submitted the condition be imposed apart from that of the trial court.

Advocate Rajat Bharadwaj and Kaustubh Khanna, appearing for Singh, submitted he is a member of Parliament and therefore not a flight risk. He submitted the court must also consider that the elections are around the corner and Singh would have to travel to campaign.

ED arrested Singh on October 4 based on accused turned approver Dinesh Arora’s statement. Arora claimed to have delivered 2 crore to Sarvesh Mishra, an alleged associate of Singh.

