AAP leader Sanjay Singh granted bail in liquor policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opted not to oppose the bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case. AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the federal agency on October 4, (File Photo)

With this, Sanjay Singh has become the first senior AAP leader to be granted regular bail in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain are under judicial custody in the same case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dictating the order, a three-judge bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and PB Varale said that concession made on behalf of the probe agency shall not be cited as precedent. The court also asked Sanjay Singh, who was in jail for six months, not to make any comments on the case while on bail.

Reacting to the apex court's order, senior AAP leader said 'Satyamev Jayate' in a social media post on X.

During the hearing, the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

The probe agency in the high court had opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the alleged Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(With PTI inputs)