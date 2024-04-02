Arvind Kejriwal News Live: ‘Will do an explosive expose at 10am’, says AAP leader Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was remanded to judicial custody until April 15th on Monday. Later that evening, he was placed in Tihar Jail in the national capital. During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate informed the Rouse Avenue Court that Kejriwal had implicated his party colleagues Atishi and Saurabh in the excise policy scam case....Read More

Kejriwal claimed that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, who was also the former communication-in-charge of AAP, used to report to Atishi.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, responding to the 'Maha Rally' organized by the INDIA bloc to "save democracy", stated that Kejriwal's arrest serves as a lesson for the Congress. He questioned the change in their stance from when Congress leader Manish Sisodia was arrested to now.

Atishi, an AAP leader and Delhi minister, posted on X, indicating that she would reveal significant information at 10 am on Tuesday.