Arvind Kejriwal News Live: ‘Will do an explosive expose at 10am’, says AAP leader Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was remanded to judicial custody until April 15th on Monday. Later that evening, he was placed in Tihar Jail in the national capital. During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate informed the Rouse Avenue Court that Kejriwal had implicated his party colleagues Atishi and Saurabh in the excise policy scam case....Read More
Kejriwal claimed that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, who was also the former communication-in-charge of AAP, used to report to Atishi.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, responding to the 'Maha Rally' organized by the INDIA bloc to "save democracy", stated that Kejriwal's arrest serves as a lesson for the Congress. He questioned the change in their stance from when Congress leader Manish Sisodia was arrested to now.
Atishi, an AAP leader and Delhi minister, posted on X, indicating that she would reveal significant information at 10 am on Tuesday.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Arvind Kejriwal exposed AAP's internal power struggle, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has revealed an internal power struggle within the party.
According to Tiwari, this move by Kejriwal reveals an internal power struggle within the AAP, as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj aren't backing down from the race for chief minister post. Tiwari alleges that Kejriwal's aim is to pave the way for his wife to become CM, indicating a rift within the party ranks.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: No bar but practically impossible for Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail, say legal experts
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: There is no bar either in the Constitution or in law which prohibits jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from continuing in office but running the government from a prison is "practically impossible", the legal experts said on Monday. The views of the legal experts are in line with the Delhi High Court’s observations on March 28 when it had dismissed a PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Is Sunita Kejriwal now Delhi CM? BJP's Bansuri Swaraj asks AAP
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj attacked the AAP on Monday, asking if Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was now "officially" holding the post.
Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary and party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying its Ramlila ground rally on Sunday was a "flop show" to "mislead" people on corruption issues.
AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit back, saying the BJP has been "utterly shaken" by the "overwhelming public support" for Kejriwal at the rally.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: ‘Kejriwal said Vijay Nair reported to Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and not him’, ED tells court
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: In its submission to the court on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate informed that while in custody, Arvind Kejriwal stated that he had limited interaction with Vijay Nair, the former communication-in-charge of the AAP, as Nair reported primarily to party leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.
As per the ED's submission, statements from Vijay Nair himself indicate that he resided in a Cabinet Minister's bungalow and operated from the chief minister's camp office.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP maintains CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail, experts point to problems in long run
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: With Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal having been sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court in connection with the excise policy case, buzz over his replacement intensified even as his party leaders asserted that he will continue to head the government no matter how long he stays in jail.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: ‘Will do explosive expose on April 2’, says senior AAP leader Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: After Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Monday said that she would be doing an "explosive expose" on Tuesday morning.
In a post on X, Atishi said, "I will be doing an explosive expose at 10 am tomorrow."