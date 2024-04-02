 Arvind Kejriwal arrested: How AAP chief spent first night in Tihar Jail? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: How AAP chief spent first night in Tihar Jail?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 01:14 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal has been lodged in jail number 2. He will be allowed to meet with his family today.

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been remanded to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy case, spent a restless first night in his 14X8 feet cell in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The AAP chief paced up and down his cell and slept for a few hours.

Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Prison officials told PTI that Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Tihar Jail at 4 pm on Monday. He was first medically examined before being sent to his cell. He is staying alone.

Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level was below 50 at that time. He is being provided with medicines on the advice of doctors.

In the afternoon, Kejriwal was given tea. At dinner, he received home-cooked food.

The jail authorities have provided him with a mattress, blankets and two pillows.

He slept on a cement platform at night. Later, he paced across the cell.

In the morning, his sugar levels remained low. He is allowed to have home-cooked food for lunch and dinner and it will be served daily, till his sugar level comes to normal, the doctors said.

Arvind Kejriwal meditated in his cell in the morning and had tea and two biscuits.

Two personnel from Tihar Jail Security and a jail warder have been deployed outside his cell. Jail authorities are keeping a watch on him through the CCTV cameras, while a quick reaction team has also been deployed near his cell, officials told PTI.

The authorities have provided him three books he had demanded -- Ramayana, Mahabharata, and 'How Prime Ministers Decide'.

He has also got the religious locket he wears.

As per the rules, Kejriwal has given a list of six people whom he would like to meet. The list includes his wife Sunita Kejriwal, their son and daughter, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

With inputs from PTI

