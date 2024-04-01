Arvind Kejriwal's schedule at Tihar jail: Lunch at 11 am, dinner at 6:30 pm…

Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to a now-revoked liquor policy. This comes less than three weeks before the voting for Lok Sabha elections begins.

Kejriwal appeared before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended. The enforcement agency requested 15-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, mentioning that they might need additional custody later on.

What will Kejriwal's schedule be like in jail?

Like other prisoners, Kejriwal will wake up at sunrise around 6:30am currently, the prisoners then are given tea and slices of bread as their breakfast around 6:40am, as reported by Indian Express.

After taking the morning shower, Kejriwal, who is running the Delhi government from ED custody — will be headed to a court, in case he has a hearing, or choose to meet his lawyers.

Lunch is served at 11am, consisting of dal, a sabzi, rotis and rice, NDTV reported.

Then, the prisoners are required to stay in their cells between 12pm and 3pm.

The AAP convenor, just like other prisoners, will be served tea and biscuits at 3:30pm and can hold a meeting with lawyers at 4pm, Indian Express reported.

Then, early dinner is served, which comprises similar dishes as lunch, and the prisoners are finally locked inside their cells around 7pm, the IE report added.

Prisoners can watch television from 5am to 11pm, when no prison activities like meals are scheduled. Only a few channels of news, sports, and entertainment are available, NDTV stated.

Medical staff is available around the clock in cases of emergency. Kejriwal, who is diabetic, will also undergo regular checkups during his time in prison. Kejriwal's lawyers have urged for dietary restrictions in light of his illness. The Delhi CM can meet his family twice a week, only the members whose names are on a pre-approved list, NDTV said.

Kejriwal's lawyers sought permission on Monday for the CM to have access to Hindu mythology texts Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana along with the book ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’ by journalist Neerja Choudhary.

Where will Kejriwal stay in Tihar Jail?

Kejriwal is set to be lodged in Tihar's Jail Number 2, as per ANI. Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in Jail Number 1. Former city health minister Satyendar Jain is in Jail Number 7 and a few days ago, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was moved to Jail Number 5, ANI reported.

K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is currently housed in Jail Number 6 of the women's section.

Case against Kejriwal

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED concerning the excise policy case and has been in ED custody for 10 days as per court orders. Previously, the agency alleged Kejriwal's direct involvement in formulating the excise policy.

He was taken into custody by the central agency on corruption charges, marking the first instance in India of a sitting CM being arrested. This action followed Kejriwal skipping nine summonses from the ED, which he deemed “illegal”.

The case revolves around suspected irregularities and money laundering during the development and enactment of the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped.