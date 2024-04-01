Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case
A Delhi court on Monday sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped liquor policy, less than three weeks before the country begins voting in Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.
The probe agency sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal and told the court that they may require further custody at a later date.
Additional solicitor general S. V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has been non-cooperative during the custody and has been evasive with the replies.
"He has deliberately not given passwords to the electronic devices," Raju submitted.
Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".
AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
