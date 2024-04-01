 Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 12:17 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case

A Delhi court on Monday sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped liquor policy, less than three weeks before the country begins voting in Lok Sabha elections.

Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Enforcement Directorate team leaves with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from ED office to Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The probe agency sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal and told the court that they may require further custody at a later date.

Additional solicitor general S. V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has been non-cooperative during the custody and has been evasive with the replies.

"He has deliberately not given passwords to the electronic devices," Raju submitted.

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On