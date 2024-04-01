Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi CM to be produced in court by ED today

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday will produce Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as his custodial remand ends today. Last week on Thursday, the court extended his custodial remand till April 1 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam....Read More

While seeking the extension of the Delhi CM's remand, ED argued that Kejriwal needs to be brought face to face with some of the accused in the excise policy case. The central agency further said that the data in one of the mobile phones, belonging to Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, was extracted and is being analysed. The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies". It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

While appearing in the court on Thursday, the AAP leader made a submission where he said that in the 31,000 page document prepared by the ED, there is no concrete proof or allegations against him on the basis of which he has been arrested. He further alleged that a ‘smokescreen' of AAP is being corrupt created in front of the nation.

Why Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested?