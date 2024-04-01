Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi CM to be produced in court by ED today
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday will produce Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as his custodial remand ends today. Last week on Thursday, the court extended his custodial remand till April 1 in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
While seeking the extension of the Delhi CM's remand, ED argued that Kejriwal needs to be brought face to face with some of the accused in the excise policy case. The central agency further said that the data in one of the mobile phones, belonging to Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, was extracted and is being analysed. The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies". It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.
While appearing in the court on Thursday, the AAP leader made a submission where he said that in the 31,000 page document prepared by the ED, there is no concrete proof or allegations against him on the basis of which he has been arrested. He further alleged that a ‘smokescreen' of AAP is being corrupt created in front of the nation.
Why Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested?
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.
- The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.
- The agency has already arrested several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case, and the federal agency has approached court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.
- On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".
What did Kejriwal say in court?
Arvind Kejriwal addressed the court himself while appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court bench and alleged that he has been arrested without any proof or allegations against him. Kejriwal ripped into the Enforcement Directorate, slamming the 31,000 page report filed by the agency in the Delhi excise policy case.
While addressing the court, Arvind Kejriwal said, “This case has been going on for the past two years…..I have been arrested and till now there has been no convictions or allegations against me……Till now there has been 31000 pages submitted before the court and various statements have been recorded and my name is in 4 statements.” Read more
