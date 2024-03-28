‘Smoke screen to crush AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi court, slams ED's 31,000-page report

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed the court himself while appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court bench on Wednesday, alleging that he has been arrested without any proof or allegations against him. Kejriwal ripped into the Enforcement Directorate, slamming the 31,000 page report filed by the agency in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court (PTI Photo)(PTI)

While addressing the court, Arvind Kejriwal said, “This case has been going on for the past two years…..I have been arrested and till now there has been no convictions or allegations against me……Till now there has been 31000 pages submitted before the court and various statements have been recorded and my name is in 4 statements.”

The Delhi CM was arrested in relation with the Delhi excise policy case, where ED dubbed him the “kingpin” of the entire alleged scam. Further, ED is seeking to extend Arvind Kejriwal's custody for seven more days.

Giving a breakdown of the “four statements” in ED's entire report when his name is mentioned, Arvind Kejriwal said, “First, is C Arvind who is the PA of Sisodia and he has said that a document was given by him in my presence….A lot of people come to meet me and they talk with each other….Is this a sufficient reason for my arrest?”

The AAP national convener said that the other three times where is name was mentioned in the documents was by Magunta Reddy and Sarath Reddy. He said that Magunta had approached him to establish a family trust, but many statements from that interaction were deliberately left out in the ED report.

“Where is the money … the main case came forward after the probe began….They are trying to create a smoke screen to crush AAP….There is a money trail established where Sarath Reddy has given Rs. 55 crore to BJP," questioned Kejriwal in court today.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal, addressed the court after him and said, “He is conceding the remand application but there is money trail of ₹55 crore which should be investigated.”