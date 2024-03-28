 ‘Smoke screen to crush AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi court, slams ED's 31,000-page report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Smoke screen to crush AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi court, slams ED's 31,000-page report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Delhi court himself during the hearing on Thursday, saying that there no allegations against him in ED's report yet.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed the court himself while appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court bench on Wednesday, alleging that he has been arrested without any proof or allegations against him. Kejriwal ripped into the Enforcement Directorate, slamming the 31,000 page report filed by the agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court (PTI Photo)(PTI)

While addressing the court, Arvind Kejriwal said, “This case has been going on for the past two years…..I have been arrested and till now there has been no convictions or allegations against me……Till now there has been 31000 pages submitted before the court and various statements have been recorded and my name is in 4 statements.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: ED says Delhi CM not cooperating, Kejriwal's rare address in court

The Delhi CM was arrested in relation with the Delhi excise policy case, where ED dubbed him the “kingpin” of the entire alleged scam. Further, ED is seeking to extend Arvind Kejriwal's custody for seven more days.

Giving a breakdown of the “four statements” in ED's entire report when his name is mentioned, Arvind Kejriwal said, “First, is C Arvind who is the PA of Sisodia and he has said that a document was given by him in my presence….A lot of people come to meet me and they talk with each other….Is this a sufficient reason for my arrest?”

The AAP national convener said that the other three times where is name was mentioned in the documents was by Magunta Reddy and Sarath Reddy. He said that Magunta had approached him to establish a family trust, but many statements from that interaction were deliberately left out in the ED report.

Click here for live updates of Arvind Kejriwal in court

“Where is the money … the main case came forward after the probe began….They are trying to create a smoke screen to crush AAP….There is a money trail established where Sarath Reddy has given Rs. 55 crore to BJP," questioned Kejriwal in court today.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal, addressed the court after him and said, “He is conceding the remand application but there is money trail of 55 crore which should be investigated.”

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Smoke screen to crush AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi court, slams ED's 31,000-page report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On