‘What PM Modi is doing not good for country’: Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi court

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced before Delhi Rouse Avenue Court as his Enforcement Directorate custody in the Delhi liquor excise policy case came to an end on Monday, April 1. “What the PM (Narendra Modi) is doing is not good for the country,” Arvind Kejriwal said while being brought to the Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue Court.(PTI file)

The Enforcement Directorate sought that Kejriwal be sent to judicial custody.

ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED said Kejriwal may be sent to judicial custody but “we may require his further custody at a later date”.

The court later sent the Delhi chief minister to jail until April 15, days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a jam-packed courtroom.

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.

The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case.

The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28.

Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".