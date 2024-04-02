List of books, personal items court allowed Arvind Kejriwal to carry in jail

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday till April 15. During the hearing, Kejriwal made several demands before the court, including the availability of a few books. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo.)

The court later allowed him to take several personal items inside his Tihar jail cell, including books, medication as well as his religious locket. The court has also ordered that Kejriwal be provided with home-cooked food while inside jail.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is the first sitting chief minister to be sent to Tihar Jail, was allowed to take three books inside his jail cell - Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan and ‘How Prime Ministers Decide'. He is allowed to read books and watch TV inside the jail, and will remain under 24x7 watch with CCTV cameras.

Kejriwal gave a list of six people whom he would like to meet as per rules. The list includes his wife Sunita Kejriwal, their son and daughter, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

A jail official told PTI, “He (Kejriwal) was brought to Tihar jail at 4 pm and was taken to jail number 2. He was medically examined and his vitals were checked. Later he was sent to the cell, where he will be staying alone”

Kejriwal also suffers from diabetes, which is why he was allowed to take a few toffees inside the jail to keep his sugar levels stable. He was also permitted to carry his medication.

A CCTV camera is installed in Kejriwal's cell and he will be under watch 24 hours. A television set has also been provided like the other inmates in their cells and wards, according to jail manuals.

Arvind Kejriwal's jail schedule

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be provided home-cooked food inside Tihar Jail, unlike the other inmates. However, timings for the tea, food and watching television will be the same for him like the other inmates, according to jail rules.

For an inmate, the morning starts with tea, biscuits and snacks including 'dalia' between 7 and 8 am. The lunch either has chapati or rice along with dal and one vegetable, an official told PTI.

He said the wards remain closed between 12 pm and 3 pm. At 4 pm, tea is served again. The official said dinner is served by 7 pm with the same set of food items - dal, rice, chapati and vegetables.