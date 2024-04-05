Congress releases manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ for 2024 Lok Sabha election: Key promises

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto or 'Nyay Patra’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Top leaders of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, released the poll manifesto, days before the general elections. Congress president Mallikarkun Kharge with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal release the party's manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on April 5. (PTI)

In its manifesto, the Congress laid emphasis on Paanch Nyay or or ’five pillars of justice', including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its election promises for Lok Sabha polls.

Key promises from Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra’: