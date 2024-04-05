Congress to release manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election: ‘Paanch Nyay’ in focus | Top points

The Congress will release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 5, with its focus on the ‘Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice'. Top leaders of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will reportedly release the manifesto. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during a special press conference at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ HT file)

In its manifesto, the Congress will lay emphasis on Paanch Nyay, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its election promises for Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress party shall be unveiling its Manifesto today. Our 5 NYAY — 25 GUARANTEE agenda represents our non-negotiable commitment to the welfare of Nation. Since 1926 till date, the Congress Manifesto is a solemn document of the inseparable trust between us and the People of India,” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Congress manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: What to expect