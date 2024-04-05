Congress to release manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election: ‘Paanch Nyay’ in focus | Top points
Lok Sabha election 2024: In its manifesto, Congress will lay emphasis on ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.
The Congress will release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 5, with its focus on the ‘Paanch Nyay or ’five pillars of justice'. Top leaders of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will reportedly release the manifesto.
In its manifesto, the Congress will lay emphasis on Paanch Nyay, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its election promises for Lok Sabha polls.
“The Congress party shall be unveiling its Manifesto today. Our 5 NYAY — 25 GUARANTEE agenda represents our non-negotiable commitment to the welfare of Nation. Since 1926 till date, the Congress Manifesto is a solemn document of the inseparable trust between us and the People of India,” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formally Twitter).
Congress manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: What to expect
- For the first time, the Congress will also promise the youths the ‘right to employment’ as part of its poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
- In the manifesto, the Congress is expected to propose a strict law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks in the country and will suggest measures to bring transparency in government recruitment, news agency PTI reported.
- The Congress manifesto is also likely to focus on a legal guarantee to a minimum support price and caste-based census in the country.
- The party is expected to give thrust on welfare measures such as providing financial assistance to marginalised sections of society and ensuring that they get justice and be part of the state welfare measures.
- The Congress may junk the promise of an Old Pension Scheme for government employees in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express reported. The party had made a strong poll pitch ahead of assembly elections and reverted to it in states where it came to power.
- The Congress manifesto will also likely promise to scapping the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, whose ambit was strengthened by the Narendra Modi-led government through amendments in 2015 and 2019, giving teeth to the Enforcement Directorate, the newspaper reported.
