 Lok Sabha polls: Congress to release its election manifesto on this date | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls: Congress to release its election manifesto on this date

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 10:23 PM IST

The Congress manifesto will focus on ‘Paanch Nyay’, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay'

Congress will release its “welfare-oriented” manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, on April 5, announced party's general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday. He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will unveil the manifesto in the mega rallies scheduled on April 6 in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party KC Venugopal during the Congress CEC meeting. (File)(ANI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party KC Venugopal during the Congress CEC meeting. (File)(ANI)

“After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ. Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad!" Venugopal wrote on social platform X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Vikram Ahake joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

He added further,"In Jaipur, INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be launching the manifesto addressing the Mega Rallies Rahul ji will also be addressing the Manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad! Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well!”

Also Read | Election Commission censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women

Congress's ‘Paanch Nyay’

The party's election manifesto will focus on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress will launch its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on April 3, under which the party leaders will reach out to more than eight crore households across the country.

The campaign will focus more on social media and television and less on print and outdoor campaigning, a PTI report said.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. The subsequent phases of polling will be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha polls: Congress to release its election manifesto on this date
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On