Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Vikram Ahake joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BHOPAL: Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahake and municipal corporation chairperson Pramod Sharma on Monday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav with BJP MP president VD Sharma and Chhindwara mayor Vikram Singh Ahake as the latter joins BJP in Bhopal, Monday, April 1 (PTI)

Ahake, 34, a tribal who became Chhindwara’s mayor in 2022, blamed Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath for his decision, saying Kamal Nath’s son had insulted tribals.

Vikram Ahake became the poster boy of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in 2022 after the son of a farmer and an Aanganwadi worker was praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kamal Nath, who had first pushed for Ahake’s nomination, had then expressed optimism that he would emerge as the role model for tribals who dream big in politics.

Ahake won the Chhindwara municipal corporation election by 3,786 votes and was feted by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for turning Chhindwara into the country’s first BJP-free district.

Ahake’s exit came a day after Nakul Nath on Sunday described Kamlesh Shah, a Congress MLA from Amarwada who joined BJP on Friday, as a traitor.

“Tribals are innocent, they do not keep animosity with anyone… are not traitors and can’t be sold out. But your elected MLA (Kamlesh Shah) turned out to be a traitor or sellout too. I know you are intelligent enough and will vote to teach him a lesson,” Nath said.

Ahake said it was this speech of Nakul Nath that he took offence to.

“Nakul Nath insulted the entire tribal community with this statement on Sunday so I have decided to join BJP which is with development.”

Ahake joined the BJP at the chief minister’s house in Bhopal, suggesting he reached out to him for the first time on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, “Kamal Nath has made many mistakes. Nakul Nath has insulted the tribal. Hurt by this, Chhindwara mayor Vikram said that he would not stay in a party where tribals are being insulted.”