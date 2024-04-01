 Election Commission censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Election Commission censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Election Commission censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women

The Election Commission of India has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their respective derogatory remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.

The stern rebuke to Ghosh and Shrinate for their disparaging remarks follows their responses to notices regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Commission in its order said the poll panel is convinced that both Ghosh and Shrinate made personal attacks, deeming them in clear violation of the provisions outlined in the MCC. They have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the period governed by the poll code.

Read: Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': She is very comfortable in that role

The MCC, a set of guidelines aimed at ensuring free and fair elections, prohibits any speech or action that may incite hatred or promote enmity between different groups, or which is derogatory to women.

The poll body will monitor their election-related communications henceforth.

The Election Commission has also sent warning notices to BJP national president JP Nadda and his Congress counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge so that they sensitise their functionaries during public communications and do not violate the poll code.

Read: Supriya Shrinate denied Lok Sabha ticket from Maharajganj amid backlash over remarks on Kangana Ranaut

A major controversy erupted after objectionable comments against Kangana Ranaut were posted on Shrinate's social media accounts. BJP has fielded Ranaut as its Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Shrinate removed the posts from all her social media accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

Ghosh, on the other hand, was captured on video mocking Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's family background.

He later apologised for his contentious remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Election Commission censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On