Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': She is very comfortable in that role

Kangana Ranaut is set to contest Lok Sabha election 2024 from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket. The actor-turned-politician addressed the controversy around her old 'soft porn star' jibe at Urmila Matondkar during an interaction at the Times Now Summit 2024 on Wednesday. Also read: When Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star Kangana Ranaut reacted to her calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star' in 2020.

Kangana Ranaut on calling Urmila 'soft porn star'

During the interaction, Kangana said that 'actresses are comfortable calling themselves tandoori murgi, Sheila Ki Jawani or item girl'.

Speaking about her old remark against Urmila, Kangana said, "I am not justifying anything. If these actresses are comfortable with words such as tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila ki Jawani, why is it seen as something violating? It is a matter of fact, if they are comfortable with this, why do you want to shame them? I personally do not think I had any intention of shaming her (Urmila Matondkar) because she is very comfortable in that role."

Kangana says porn stars get the most respect in India

As she opened up about her old remark about Urmila Matondkar, Kangana also said that in India, porn stars get immense respect and an example was actor Sunny Leone.

Kangana said in Hindi, "Tell me, are 'soft porn' or 'porn star' objectionable terms? No! They are not objectionable terms. It is just a word that is not acceptable socially. The amount of respect porn stars get in India – just ask Sunny Leone – nowhere else in the world is that the case."

What Kangana had said about Urmila earlier

During a 2020 interview to Times Now, Kangana, who recently slammed a derogatory post against her by a Congress leader, had made a controversial statement against Urmila.

Kangana had said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porn right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?"

Urmila, who made her political debut as a Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and joined Shiv Sena in 2020, had in a 2020 NDTV interview slammed Kangana for disrespecting veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who had objected to the entire film industry being ‘tarnished’ in a 2020 speech in Parliament.

