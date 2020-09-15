Dia Mirza lauds Jaya Bachchan’s speech, says ‘vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable’

bollywood

Dia Mirza expressed support for Jaya Bachchan, who spoke in Parliament about the alleged defamation of the film industry by some of its members. In a tweet, Dia reminded that people of the film fraternity have always played their part in giving back to society and helped governments.

“Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, Jaya, who is a Samajwadi Party MP, raised the issue of the portrayal of the film industry as a ‘gutter’. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she said, according to ANI.

Though Jaya did not take any names, it appears that she was making a reference to Kangana Ranaut’s claims that Bollywood is a ‘gutter’ and 99% of people in the industry engage in the use of drugs.

“Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she added, referring to comments about the film industry’s ‘drug addiction’ made by BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday.

Several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Jaya, after her explosive speech in the Rajya Sabha. Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Anubhav Sinha and others lauded her for speaking up for the film fraternity.

However, Kangana hit back at Jaya, asking if she would have felt the same way if her own children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, were targeted in the film industry. “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” she said.

