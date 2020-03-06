e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dia Mirza opens up on separation from Sahil Sangha, says women message her asking how she is so strong

Dia Mirza opens up on separation from Sahil Sangha, says women message her asking how she is so strong

Dia Mirza said that she is amused by the change in people’s attitudes ever since she announced her separation from husband Sahil Sangha.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation in August last year.
Actor Dia Mirza said that people’s attitude towards her has changed after she announced her separation from filmmaker and producer Sahil Sangha last year. However, she added that she is not bothered but amused by it.

“It amuses me because you are moving in circles where people are educated and progressive but they still feel a sense of sadness. They respond from a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it’s empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. Sometimes, it’s a gaze of awe and admiration,” she said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Dia also said that several women in a similar situation reach out to her, asking how she is managing to stay strong in the face of personal hardships. “I get so many messages from women who are going through similar circumstances, saying, ‘How are you so strong? How do you smile? How do you get up and go to work?’ I don’t have an answer for them. I just tell them that I find my way and I hope you will find yours because I can’t tell you the right way,” she said.

Also read: Kajol’s short film Devi accused of plagiarism by film student

Last year, in August, Dia announced in a statement shared on Twitter that she and Sahil were parting ways after 11 years of being together. “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” the statement read.

Soon after the news of the separation, Sahil was linked with Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon, who also announced the end of her marriage with the film’s director Prakash Kovelamudi. In a series of tweets, Dia lashed out at the media for their ‘irresponsible’ reportage and “no third person is the reason” for her separation.

