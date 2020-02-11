Dia Mirza compares her separation with parents’ divorce, says if she could handle it at 4, why not at 37

Dia Mirza, who will now be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, claims she is strong enough to deal with her separation with Sahil Sangha as she derived strength from her parents’ separation 34 years ago. The actor believes that this too shall pass.

Asking the media to move on from covering her separation, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “My privilege as a celebrity doesn’t disallow me pain. I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to. Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they’re afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass.”

Dia asserts she doesn’t believe in holding grudges and said, “I vent, then return to my serene self. I’ve been meditating since 14 years and my mornings are spent in the building garden. Even my home is full of lush greenery, with birds and bees visiting. Otherwise, the city gets to you—so many angry people around, including the media.”

The actor will be seen as Shivani Fonseca in Thappad and believes in what her character represents. She describes the character as someone who has found who she is.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 and Mulk fame, Thappad captures the journey of a woman, a role essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband. The film is set to hit theatres on February 28.

Dia made her digital debut last year with web show, Kaafir. She played the lead role of Kainaaz Akhtar, a woman from Pakistan occupied Kashmir who ends up on the Indian side of the Line-of-Control (LOC), and is held prisoner under the suspicion of being a militant. She is currently working on another web show, Moghuls. It will show the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire from Babur to Aurangzeb.

