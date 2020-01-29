e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Trolls target Dia Mirza for crying during climate change discussion at Jaipur Lit Fest, she replies ‘It’s called having a heart’

Trolls target Dia Mirza for crying during climate change discussion at Jaipur Lit Fest, she replies ‘It’s called having a heart’

Trolls called Dia Mirza ‘dramebaaz’ for breaking down while speaking on climate change at Jaipur Literature Festival.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dia Mirza during Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur.
Dia Mirza during Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Environmentalist and actor Dia Mirza has become a victim of social media trolls after she broke down at the latest edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival while speaking about climate change. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor is seen weeping profusely.

“Don’t hold back from being an empath. Don’t be afraid of shedding your tears..feel it.. feel the full extent of everything.It is good...it gives us strength...this is not a performance,” Dia said. She also refused to use a paper napkin offered by someone at a panel discussion.

Replying to a few trolls, she wrote on Twitter, “Its called having a heart. Try it sometime. It makes you a part of the solution. #ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency.” She said in other tweets, “Our tears our own. But our actions can continue to bring more people together and its such a privilege” and “We must never hide the true extent of our feelings. Ever.”

 

 

 

Dia’s words did not go down well with a section of netizens. They even trolled her by comparing her to teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg. “Meet Dia Mirza - Our Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg,” a user tweeted. Another one commented: “She should stuff her nostrils with wet cotton for five minutes. The earth could do with five minutes more oxygen.” One user even called her “dramebaaz”.

Not only this, a slew of Twitter users reminded her how the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board had reportedly issued a red notice on her for not paying water taxes of Rs 2.26 lakh a few years ago. “If you are planning to be future environmentalist, use a lot of water, don’t pay the bill, so that after few years you can cry on TV saying you don’t use paper,” a user said.

 Dia also thanked a fan who highlighted her efforts towards environment conservation. “I have never been afraid of expressing myself honestly and i hope everyone feels the full extent of what #ClimateChange is doing to people and planet. Solutions exist and we must acknowledge the problem so we can fix it.”

When asked why she cried during the session, Dia shared that it was basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death which made her emotional. “My day started really well yesterday (January 26). At around 3 (early morning), this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while. His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low,” Dia added.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
3rd T20I Live: Guptill, Williamson take 17 runs from Bumrah’s Super Over
3rd T20I Live: Guptill, Williamson take 17 runs from Bumrah’s Super Over
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma will campaign, says BJP after EC order
Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma will campaign, says BJP after EC order
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Facebook Clear History privacy tool rolled out in 3 countries
Facebook Clear History privacy tool rolled out in 3 countries
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news