Home / Bollywood / Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival on hearing of Kobe Bryant’s chopper crash

Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival on hearing of Kobe Bryant’s chopper crash

Dia Mirza got emotional at the Jaipur Literature Festival as she was disturbed after learning of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter’s death in a chopper crash.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:38 IST
Asian News International
Dia Mirza gets emotional during the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace, in Jaipur, Monday.
Dia Mirza gets emotional during the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace, in Jaipur, Monday.(PTI)
         

Jaipur: Actor Dia Mirza on Monday broke down during a panel discussion regarding climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival here. On being asked later about what made her emotional, Mirza said, “My day started really well yesterday (January 26)... At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while.”

She said referring to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others. “His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low,” she added.

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

Also read: Kobe Bryant, daughter’s death leaves Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar shocked; Akshay Kumar says he inspired niece to play basketball

Talking about climate change, Dia had earlier told Hindustan Times, “It’s not just us, it’s the world. The way we have built our economy, the way we do business and the way have we built our industries! Human beings have made some seriously wrong choices. The fact is all of us collectively, at an individual level and at a global level, have to understand that if we don’t change the way we live, the way we consume, the way we waste, we are only causing harm to ourselves.”

(With HT inputs)

