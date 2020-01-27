Kobe Bryant, daughter’s death leaves Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar shocked; Akshay Kumar says he inspired niece to play basketball

bollywood

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:32 IST

The death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash left his fans around the world in shock. A host of film celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh also paid tributes to the NBA star.

Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt note on social media along with a picture of Kobe kissing his daughter. He wrote, “Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna. What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven.”

Abhishek Bachchan remembered the basketball legend by sharing one of his inspiration quotes and captioned it, “#MondayMotivation #RIPKobeBryant.” The quote read, “Pain doesn’t tell you when you ought to stop. Pain is the little voice in your head that tries to hold you back because it knows if you continue, you will change - Kobe Bryant (1978 -2020).”

Ranveer Singh posted a stunning picture of Kobe in action on Instagram and captioned it, “#rip #kobe” along with basketball and crown emojis.

Grieving the loss, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP. Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared, “I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP.”

I didn’t follow the sport and can’t claim to have known too much about him...but this untimely death of a father and daughter just breaks my heart...I hope the universes give strength to his family , friends and fans across the world....#KobeBryant #RIP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2020

Calling Kobe a legend, Anupam shared a monochrome picture of the player on Twitter embracing his daughter and wrote, “Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!” Kobe Bryant #OmShanti.”

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also tweeted, “Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.”

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday along with seven other people when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in suburban Los Angeles. Bryant, 18-time All-Star, won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers. He travelled to practices and games by helicopter before his playing career ended in 2016.

