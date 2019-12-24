Akshay Kumar on dealing with IVF in Good Newzz: ‘We have been careful’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, says the team of his upcoming film Good Newwz was careful about not offending anyone.

Talking about the film in which he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Akshay told Mid Day in an interview, “We have been careful [not to offend anyone], like we were while making Toilet [Ek Prem Katha, 2017]. But the incident that we are depicting [mix-up of sperms] has happened in real life. IVF is an important subject, especially for families who cannot have children. Many working women who thought they would have to give up on their careers as their [biological] clock was ticking feel relieved because they have an option. Eight million babies have been born through this.”

Akshay has a variety of films lined up for release soon. He has said that he gets bored easily, therefore he keeps reinventing. While he is currently promoting Good Newzz, he also has Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi, another comedy Bachchan Pandey and historical film Prithviraj, among several others.

Akshay also told the tabloid, “It’s fun to reinvent. I get bored easily; I learnt this early on in my career when I was doing only action films. Filmmakers were not offering me anything different. Fortunately, Hera Pheri [2000] turned things around, and since then I am trying to explore different genres. I am a greedy actor. If I am constantly changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I am not doing it to set an example. From action to horror to comedy and romance, I am blessed to have such diverse films.”

Akshay had earlier told PTI, “If I say I feel comfortable in one genre, you will put a tag on me. I don’t want any kind of tag. I’ve come out of that game of tags when I used to do only action, I was bored. I never wanted the tag of an action hero. Even now I don’t want any tags. I’m very comfortable playing all kinds of genres. If anything new comes in, if it’s risky and fun, then I’d just go for it.”

