Akshay Kumar says TV channel censored the word ‘sperm’ in Good Newwz promo: ‘It defeats the purpose’

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:53 IST

From open defecation to menstruation, Akshay Kumar’s films have touched upon a variety of subjects. His next release, Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, revolves around the confusion that follows after hospital staff mixes up the sperm of two couples who are trying to have a baby through In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

In an interview with SpotboyE, Akshay said that IVF is still discussed furtively and that needs to change because it is a blessing for couples who find it difficult to conceive in the traditional way. “Yes, unfortunately even today people speak in hush tones about IVF. But Good Newwz will go a long way in proving that IVF is indeed a boon,” he said.

Akshay cited the example of a television channel which censored the word ‘sperm’ in a promo for the film, which he said was rather counterproductive. “I was shocked to know that a TV channel has run our promo with the word sperm beeped in it. If we will do such things, then it defeats the purpose of the entire promo, as our film is based on the very subject and how would anyone understand it - the word sperm comes at least 4-5 times in it,” he said.

Earlier this month, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay said that Good Newwz was one of the best films that he has done in his career. “I have seen the film. The last 20 minutes are so emotional and it touches you. In my career, I have done about 140 films by now and I would consider this one of my best films,” he said.

Good Newwz also features Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra and Anjana Sukhani in key roles. Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, the film will hit the screens this Friday (December 27).

