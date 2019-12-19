Good Newwz trailer 2: Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani drive Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor crazy in hilarious video

bollywood

The second trailer of Good Newwz has just dropped online. In the new video, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are at their wits’ end, thanks to Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as well as their doctors.

Good Newwz deals with the subject of In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF). In the earlier trailer, it was revealed that due to the same Batra surname, there is a mix-up of sperm by the hospital staff, and Kareena is pregnant with Diljit’s child, while Kiara is expecting Akshay’s baby.

The second trailer of Good Newwz begins with Akshay asking Kareena to reconsider having the baby, as Diljit ‘has the IQ of a 12-year-old’. The two couples decide to draw up a contract, before having their babies. However, Diljit and Kiara drive Akshay and Kareena crazy with their outrageous demands.

Adding to the hilarious chaos is their overtly religious doctor, who starts chanting prayers right before Kareena’s delivery, prompting Akshay to remark, “Doctor saab, yeh mandir nahi hai. Bachcha nikaaliye!”

Good Newwz marks Raj Mehta’s first directorial venture and also features Anjana Sukhani, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in key roles.

At the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit earlier this month, Akshay said that though Good Newwz is a comedy, it would also teach the viewers about IVF. “It’s a film that’s done in a different kind of spirit. It is a comedy but I feel there is a lot of emotion. We have tackled the IVF bit quite beautifully, which you will see when you watch the film,” Kareena added.

Calling it one of his career-best films, Akshay said, “I have seen the film. The last 20 minutes are so emotional and it touches you. In my career, I have done about 140 films by now and I would consider this one of my best films.”

Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Good Newwz will open in theatres on December 27.

