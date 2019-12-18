Good Newwz: ‘Hot and skinny Batras’ Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor challenge ‘flashy Batras’ Kiara and Diljit. Watch

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and his co-stars from Good Newwz surely know how to keep things interesting while promoting their film. Akshay, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are in Delhi for the film’s promotions and have taken their banter along for the trip as well.

In a new video, Akshay and Kareena engage in a war of words with Kiara and Diljit, calling each other names and proving themselves superior than the other. Akshay calls Kiara and Diljit ‘flashy Batras’ while Diljit calls Akshay and Kareena ‘skinny and boring Batras.’ Watch the video here:

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay shared a funny anecdote about Kareena. Akshay revealed that while shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him numerous times -- so much so that “he had to re-do his makeup again”.

“When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me,” he recalled. Akshay was accompanied by his co-stars Kareena, Diljit and Kiara on the comedy chat show, which recently completed its 100 episodes.

Akshay will be seen hosting the special weekend episode. “I am glad that show has completed its 100 episodes and that I am part of the celebration. I wish this continues for ever and ever and keeps spreading happiness and laughter. My mom loves this show and enjoys watching the show,” he said.

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama starring Diljit and Kiara besides Kareena and Akshay revolves around two married couples and their journey. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

