Deepika Padukone paints the town pink, promotes Chhapaak with Meghna Gulzar on The Kapil Sharma Show. See pics

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:01 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone (and her short new hairdo) made another stunning appearance on Wednesday. She joined director Meghna Gulzar on The Kapil Sharma Show, where they promoted their upcoming film, Chhapaak.

Pictures from the comedy chat show’s sets show Deepika talking to host Kapil Sharma and greeting the audience with folded hands. She is seen dressed in a bright pink outfit and her hair styled in beachy waves. Meghna is also seen sitting with Deepika for the interview. She wore a dark kurta pyjama with a golden chain.

Deepika Padukone poses with Kapil Sharma on his show.

Deepika Padukone with Meghna Gulzar.

Deepika Padukone arrives on stage The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Chhapaak.

Kapil Sharma in coversation with Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika and Meghna unveiled the first trailer for Chhapaak in Mumbai on Tuesday. The trailer was met with positive response from the audience and other Bollywood personalities. Aamir Khan tweeted his congratulations to the team. “Great trailer, and such an important movie! My congratulations and best wishes to Meghna, Deepika, Vikrant, Fox, and the entire team. Love. a,” he wrote in his tweet.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch event, Deepika confessed that Chhapaak is the most special film of her career. She also spoke about her journey with the film. From giving her nod to the script, to her experience shooting the film, and experimenting with prosthetics to play an acid-attack survivor, Deepika spoke in detail about it all.

“Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such thing,” she said.

The movie is based on real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. Chhapaak is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and marks her production debut. This also marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Kapil also returned to the show’s sets just a day after announcing the birth of his daughte. His wife Ginni Chatrath gave birth to their first child on Tuesday. “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di,” he wrote in a tweet.

