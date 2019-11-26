Neena Gupta delivers an emotional live performance at a dinner party, fan says ‘I have tears in my eyes’. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta has shared a candid video of her live performance at a family dinner. The actor sang a song, Ab Ke Baras Bhejo Bhaiya, and aced it.

The actor posted the video from the dinner party on Instagram and captioned it, “Koshish karne mein kya jata hai?” She can be seen dressed in a peach floral kurta-salwar and holding the mic as she sings the song in a drawing room with food spread on a table in front of her. Her friends can be heard cheering her in the video.

Her fans were impressed by her efforts and hailed her singing talent. A fan wrote, “Status: koshish karne mein kya jata hein...aur kya khoob koshish.” Another praised her, saying, “sooo touching .An old forgotten song.” One fan even wrote, “Actually emotional. tears in my eyes.”

Neena Gupta is currently working on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she unites with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. She recently wrapped up the Banaras schedule of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer last week. After long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city.

Neena is known for posing candid pictures and videos along with the humorous captions. She had earlier shared a video of herself and Gajraj grooving to Ayushmann Khurrana’s song Don’t Be Shy from his film, Bala. She wrote, “Dont need you, i can touch my body @gajrajrao. Yeh lo #DontBeShyChallenge @sanyamalhotra_ All the best for #Bala @ayushmannk @yamigautam @bhumipednekar.”

Neena will also be seen as Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in her kitty. She will be seen playing Akshay Kumar’s mother in the film. She is currently basking in the success of her film The Last Colour, which has bagged several awards including the Best Feature Film award at Dallas International Film Festival.

