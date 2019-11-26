e-paper
Kriti Sanon on Panipat-Bajirao Mastani comparisons: ‘Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali’

Kriti Sanon has said her fun video grooving to the song, Coca Cola in her Panipat costume, was liked by Priyanka Chopra as it reminded the actor of her own self.

bollywood Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra met at a party and discussed about their film characters Parvatibai and Kashibai, respectively.
Kriti Sanon and Priyanka Chopra met at a party and discussed about their film characters Parvatibai and Kashibai, respectively.
         

Kriti Sanon is all set to be seen as Parvatibai in the upcoming period drama, Panipat. Ever since her first look was revealed, the actor is being compared to Priyanka Chopra’s Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Bajirao Mastani. The two actors recently met at a party and had a “fun, informal conversation” as they tried to “figure out the exact relation between Kashibai and Parvatibai.”

Kriti had shared a picture with Priyanka on Instagram with the caption, “When Parvati Bai met Kashi Bai! Its always so lovely meeting you PC! @priyankachopra biggg hug!”

 

On being asked about what they talked about, Kriti told Mid-Day in an interview, “Priyanka had seen my video where I was dancing on Coca Cola [Luka Chuppi song] in my vanity van, dressed as Parvatibai. It resonated with her. She said, ‘It reminded me of myself because whenever I would be off the set, I was no longer Kashibai. I would slip into my character again when I was on the set.’ We had a fun, informal conversation.”

 

Reacting to the comparisons with Priyanka, Kriti said, “I was expecting comparisons when I signed the film. Padmaavat too was compared to Baahubali. The period of Panipat and Bajirao is similar. The setting is similar because the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada, and they dressed in a certain way. But the characters are different. I hope the audience doesn’t [jump to] conclusions by watching only the trailer.”

Kriti plays the wife of Sadashiv, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor in the film. The makers of the film have just released the first song from the film, Mann Mein Shiva.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali.It also stars Mohnish Bahl as Nana Saheb Peshwa, Padmini Kolhapure as Gopika Bai, Zeenat Aman as Sakina Begum, Kunal Kapoor as Shuja-ud-Daula. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6.

