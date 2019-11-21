Kriti Sanon dances to Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola as a ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in her Parvatibai attire from Panipat. Watch

bollywood

Actor Kriti Sanon, whose film Housefull 4 has turned out to be a mega hit of the year, will be seen next in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. The actor, on Thursday, shared a funny throwback video from the film’s shoot.

Sharing the video that was shot inside her vanity van, she wrote: “#Throwback to some #BehindTheScene vanity van fun while i waited to be called on set! (wait for the marathi touch..).” In the clip, Kriti is wearing a Maharashtrian-style yellow Nauvari sari, lightweight classic Indian jewellery and wears her hair in a neat bun. She is also wearing jewellery in her hair with the traditional Marathi nose pin showing prominently. However, the song playing in the background is from her film, Luka Chuppi and she is dancing to the hit remix, Coca Cola. Quite clearly, she is having a lot of fun.

Kriti tagged the video clip as ‘Marathi Mulgi’.

Her last release, Housefull 4, was heavily panned by critics but went on to win the box office. The film has reportedly made more than Rs 200 crore in domestic markets alone. However, one of the songs, Ek Chumma, featuring Kriti Sanon with other casts came in for major criticism. Speaking to Mid Day about it, she had defended it and said, “How is it regressive? The boys are saying [those lines] to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up.”

Speaking further, about the film itself, she had said, “This edition is different from its predecessors because of the reincarnation twist. As an actor, my job is to do different things and cater to different audiences. It’s tough to make people laugh. I was fortunate to be surrounded by a talented bunch of people. Akshay has a great sense of humour, both off and on-screen.”

Her upcoming film, Panipat, too has created bit of a controversy. When its trailer was released, netizens immediately began comparing it to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani and her look to that of Priyanka Chopra.

Defending the costumes, designer Neeta Lulla had told Mid Day that there was no way she could have tampered with them as both the films are set in the same period. She had said: “Panipat is set in the same era as Bajirao Mastani. So, how do I change the references? Sadashivrao Bhau [Kapoor’s character] is the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa. Parvati Bai [Sanon’s character] is Sadashivrao’s wife. I cannot change history to make the costumes look different.”

