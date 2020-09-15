‘I want to be Jaya Bachchan when I grow up’: Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Taapsee applaud actor’s explosive speech

bollywood

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share the explosive speech by actor and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan as she demanded the support of the government against vilification of Bollywood. She also slammed the comments of Kangana Ranaut and BJP member of Parliament and fellow actor Ravi Kishan.

Not mincing her words, Richa wrote on Twitter: “Mrs Jaya Bachchan started her career with legend Satyajit Ray and then went on to redefine Hindi cinema. Watch this to see the face of fearlessness. The ‘agents’ and khurchans participating in the deliberate vilification of Bollywood will self-destruct like bhasmasurs. #respect.”

Taapsee Pannu too shared the speech and wrote: “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect.”

Sonam Kapoor shared the speech and wrote: “I want to be her when I grow up..”

Prior to that, director Anurag Kashyap, wrote in Hindi, “Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reed ki haddi aisee dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like).”

In her speech, earlier in the day, in the upper house (Rajya Sabha) of the parliament, Jaya ripped through recent statements made by Kangana and Ravi. She said that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they bite the hands that feed them.

Through a zero hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Jaya said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it. Without taking names, she said she completely disagreed with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter”. “People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate,” she said.

In a reference to Ravi Kishan’s statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Jaya said she was “really embarrassed and ashamed”. “Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai,” she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

“I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry,” she had continued.

(With PTI inputs)

