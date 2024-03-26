When Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': If she can get a ticket, why won't I

What Kangana Ranaut said in 2020

“I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porn right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?" Kangana Ranaut had said in September, 2020.

What Urmila said about Kangana in interview

Urmila had made her political debut as a Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency. She had resigned from Congress after a short association, and joined Shiv Sena in 2020.

Urmila had slammed Kangana for disrespecting veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who had objected to the entire film industry being ‘tarnished’ in a 2020 speech in Parliament.

“When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?” Urmila had told NDTV in 2020.

Reactions to Kangana's soft porn jibe

After Kangana’s comment against Urmila, Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Urmila. Actor Swara Bhasker had tweeted words of appreciation for Urmila in 2020. “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering your outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love you,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar.”

Jewellery designer and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali, wrote, “Class does not rave and rant. It shines through… Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Bachchan, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Hema Malini. You guys shine bright.”

