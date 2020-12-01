e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of party chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason of her resignation.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.
Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.(ANI Photo)
         

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined Shiv Sena in presence of party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket from Mumbai North constituency.

“She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had earlier said on Monday.

Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason of her resignation.

 

According to party insiders, the Sena has already proposed Matondkar’s name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council.

Senior Shiv Sena leaders said that the leadership was impressed with the manner in which Matondkar took on actor Kangana Ranaut when the latter and the party were locked in a war of words after Ranaut equated Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Matondkar will be an additional resource for the Sena to put out its messages on a national level. Party insiders said that Matondkar is a well-known face nationally, has a good social connect within Maharashtra and will become an additional voice for the party on issues.

tags
top news
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
Serum Institute says its vaccine candidate Covishield safe and immunogenic
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In