Shah Rukh Khan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan attend Hrithik Roshan's Fighter screening

Hrithik Roshan's latest release, Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, released on Friday. A day before its release, a special screening was arranged at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, which saw several celebrities in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan rooting for his film, many were snapped by the paparazzi. Also read: Fighter review and release live updates Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan at Hrithik Roshan's Fighter screening in Mumbai. (Vinod Singh)

Saba Azad, Sussanne at Fighter screening

Saba Azad, in her casual look, was snapped arriving in her car for the film screening with Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Sussanne Khan arrived with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. All of them were dressed in black outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the venue in his luxury car. However, photographers were unable to click his photos as he avoided them by drawing the black curtains in his car. Tight security was seen around his vehicle.

Besides him, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddharth Anand and Farah Khan also attended the screening. Sussanne Khan's brother, actor Zayed Khan was also seen at the event.

About Fighter

Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand and revolves around an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Dragons. The action aerial film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Ashutosh Rana, as well.

Fighter early reviews and reactions

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the film, Siddharth Anand told News18, “He loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed.” Siddharth and Shah Rukh worked together in Pathaan. It also featured Deepika Padukone.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reviewed the film on X, “Fighter is a smartly-woven product that steers away from blatant jingoism, yet makes a solid statement as the drama unfolds… Well-mounted, with some awe-inspiring visuals, aerial combat portions, clap worthy dialogue and a terrific second half, Fighter delivers what it promises: a larger-than-life big-screen experience… Most importantly, Fighter is a fitting homage to those bravehearts who guard our nation selflessly.”

“Hrithik Roshan is, without doubt, the show stopper. He displays valour, restraint and rage with incredible honesty. He owns every sequence he appears in, makes every moment come alive with a stellar act… #DeepikaPadukone is top notch, handling the demanding part with flourish. The on-screen pairing gives the film that extra sheen,” he added.

