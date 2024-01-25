Fighter release live updates: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action film, calls them ‘best’
Fighter review and release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film is being lauded by celebs such as Rakesh Roshan. Follow for all updates.
Fighter review and release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter was released on Thursday, a day before Republic Day 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is about an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Dragons. It features Hrithik's Squadron Leader Shamsher and Deepika's Squadron Leader Minal Rathore alongside Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh.
Fighter is billed as India's aerial action. It also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Ashutosh Rana, among others. The aerial action film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.
Fighter's trailer was unveiled by the film's team 10 days before the film's release and featured intense aerial action sequences, as expected. In December 2023, the makers had unveiled the official teaser for the film. The Fighter teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a kissing scene featuring the lead pair – Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a tricolour from his aircraft.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 25, 2024 09:36 AM IST
Fighter review and release live updates: Trailer controversy
Siddharth Anand recently defended the Fighter trailer, and said his film stands against terrorism. He clarified the action movie was not 'jingoistic' or against Pakistan, as was alleged by some Pakistani actors. Read full story hereJan 25, 2024 09:28 AM IST
Fighter review and release live updates: Plot, runtime, other details
As Fighter releases in theatres worldwide on Thursday, here's a look at all the details we know so far about the Siddharth Anand directorial. Read full story hereJan 25, 2024 09:19 AM IST
Fighter review and release live updates: Rakesh Roshan reviews film
Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared his Fighter review on Thursday. He tweeted, "Watched… Fighter the best Hrithik the best. Deepika the best. Anil the best. Sid (Siddharth Anand) the bestest. SALUTE to all."Jan 25, 2024 09:12 AM IST
Fighter review and release live updates: Fans call it blockbuster
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fans have been tweeting about the film, sharing clips from the action film and calling it 'mega blockbuster' already.Jan 25, 2024 09:06 AM IST
Fighter release live: Film banned in Gulf countries
There's bad news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fans living in Gulf countries. Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now. Read full story hereJan 25, 2024 08:59 AM IST
Fighter release live: SRK at special screening
Shah Rukh Khan made a superstar entry at Fighter's special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He arrived in his Rolls Royce, accompanied by security and police.Jan 25, 2024 08:49 AM IST
Fighter release live: Fans watch first show
Fans have been sharing glimpses of watching Fighter's early morning shows. The hashtag 'Fighter First Day First Show ' is also trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).Jan 25, 2024 08:41 AM IST
Fighter release live: first reactions
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, "Siddharth Anand scores a hat-trick… aerial combat, drama, emotions and patriotism, Fighter is a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER..."Jan 25, 2024 08:31 AM IST
Fighter release live: box office
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter releases in theatres on January 25. according to the report by Sacnilk.com, Fighter may collect in the range of ₹25 crore on its first day. Read full story hereShare this article
-