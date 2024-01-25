Fighter release live updates: Rakesh Roshan reviews Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action film, calls them ‘best’

Fighter review and release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter was released on Thursday, a day before Republic Day 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is about an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Dragons. It features Hrithik's Squadron Leader Shamsher and Deepika's Squadron Leader Minal Rathore alongside Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Fighter review and release live updates: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter released on January 25.

Fighter is billed as India's aerial action. It also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Ashutosh Rana, among others. The aerial action film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Fighter's trailer was unveiled by the film's team 10 days before the film's release and featured intense aerial action sequences, as expected. In December 2023, the makers had unveiled the official teaser for the film. The Fighter teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a kissing scene featuring the lead pair – Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a tricolour from his aircraft.