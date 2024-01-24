Before Fighter's release, aerial action films you can watch: Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick, Ben Affleck's Pearl Harbor

Fighter, which marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, will be released worldwide on Thursday, a day ahead of Republic Day. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed last year's Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster Pathaan, Fighter is about an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, Air Dragons. Also read: Siddharth Anand on comparisons between Fighter and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Tom Cruise in a still from the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with other Air Dragons members, are willing to give it their all to the nation, while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles. The Fighter trailer gave a glimpse of the aerial combat the film will offer. In fact, it is being billed as India's first aerial action film.

However, it is not the only one featuring flying airplanes and pilots with intense training regimens. In no particular order, here is a look at some films with cool aerial stunts, including films from the Top Gun franchise.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

The American war film directed by Michael Bay features Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett, Cuba Gooding Jr, Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Colm Feore, and Alec Baldwin. The film shows a heavily fictionalised version of the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on December 7, 1941, focusing on a love story set amidst the lead up to the attack, its aftermath, and the Doolittle Raid.

Top Gun (1986)

Directed by Tony Scott, it stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He and his radar intercept officer, Lieutenant (junior grade) Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), are given the chance to train at the United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun) at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer and Tom Skerritt also appear in supporting roles.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Tom Cruise reprises his starring role as the naval aviator Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick is based on the characters of the original film. The story involves Maverick confronting his past, while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates – including the son of his deceased best friend – for a dangerous mission.

Devotion (2022)

The biographical war film is based on the 2015 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice by Adam Makos, which retells the comradeship between naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War. It is directed by JD Dillard and stars Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown and Glen Powell as Tom Hudner, along with Christina Jackson, Daren Kagasoff, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, and Thomas Sadoski in supporting roles.

Dunkirk (2017)

The epic historical war thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II on sea, land and air. During World War II, soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France tried to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during an arduous battle with German forces. Dunkirk's ensemble cast includes Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in his film debut, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

