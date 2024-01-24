Siddharth Anand on comparisons between Fighter and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: 'Start looking at our films with more respect'

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It stars Hrithik Roshan as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. When the first look of the film was released a few weeks ago, many users had drawn comparisons between the Siddharth Anand film and the Hollywood film franchise Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Siddharth Anand has addressed the reactions and said that it ‘was inevitable’ while also adding that the audience needs to treat Indian films with more ‘respect.’ (Also read: Fighter: Plot, runtime and all details you need to know about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first film together) Fighter team- director Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor during the promotions of the film.

What Siddharth Anand said

Speaking with Zoom about the comparison with Top Gun films, Siddharth added, "I think it is inevitable. As a filmmaker, you have to be prepared that if you make a film on planes they will call it Top Gun because they have no reference point so they believe that we are not so creative, that we will do things that are a rip-off. We need to start looking at our films with a little bit more respect and not constantly believe that things are being ripped off. People do get inspired, even in the West, by content that is created in the East.”

‘There are only that many things you can do in action’

Siddharth also spoke in detail about the comparisons, and said that he felt many films in the West were also similar to the films he made in the past. "I have many instances where… lately also where I did some sequences and those sequences were similar to a film that came out later, a very very big franchise film in the West. I am not saying they copied us. There's no way they would copy us, so let's be real. There are only that many things you can do in action and there will be overlaps. You just got to do it with an X factor that makes it different. The Top Gun comparisons will be beaten to dust in the first 5 minutes," he said.

Fighter is said to be a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The film revolves around a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place