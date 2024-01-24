Hrithik Roshan says he copied Deepika Padukone's style for Sher Khul Gaye: 4 things they said about each other

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's most awaited film Fighter is nearing its release date. The actors have all the praise for each other and what they learn as actors from each other. Hrithik recalled taking help from Deepika while shooting for the track Sher Khul Gaye, on the other hand, Deepika also learned a lot from her co-actor. Also read: Siddharth Anand on comparisons between Fighter and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Deepika Padukone joined Hrithik Roshan for Fighter promotions on Tuesday. (ANI)

Hrithik on working with Deepika

While getting candid about how it was to Work with Deepika Padukone, Hrithik told the media, "I was very excited to work with her. Things became much easier when two performers arrived as actors and focused on interpreting the lines and getting the most out of each scene that was on paper. With Deepika, it became really easy because she brings realism in her work so I was consciously just bouncing off her bat, each line she says is coming from a deep place and I could tell this is real, and if I don't maintain that I might look like I am overdoing things so I had to make sure I am acting that frequency and thanks to her every scene between Patty and Minni look so extremely vulnerable, extremely endearing and very very real."

Deepika showed Hrithik the right way of doing a step

Recalling shooting for the track Sher Khul Gaye, Hrithik gave credit to Deepika and said that he learned dance steps from her. "When we were shooting for Sher Khul Gaye, I put a lot of effort in getting the step right but when I saw Deepika doing the same step I was like this is so effortless and then I asked her, 'Did you Deepika do this step for me'," shared Hrithik.

When Hrithik copied Deepika's step of doing a dance step

Hrithik, who is known for his dancing skills, shared that somewhere he was not satisfied with his steps and asked Deepika to help him in making it perfect. "We were on the set, cameras were ready and I was like I am not doing it until I understand what's going wrong with my step so I asked her step and then copied it from her what was her style. I was getting lost in the technicality of the step, however, when I saw her I was like this is looking effortless. I will now change the step and do the way she is doing it and that enhanced my dance step," shared Hrithik.

Deepika calls Hrithik Rohan a phenomenon

Deepika also appreciated his co-star and said that she learned a lot from Hrithik as an actor. She added, "It's always special when you work with an actor for the first time there is a lot of discovery and expectations, he has probably seen my work, and I have seen his work, you always build this expectation in your head about a colleague and when you go on sets sometimes it's what you expect, sometimes it's more than what you expect, and sometimes it's not what you expect, and for me, to some extent, I heard about this phenomenon, Hrithik Roshan, I experienced it for the first time so everything we all heard about his craft, honesty and his process, it is that and a lot more is what I experienced after working with him."

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to Fighter that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

