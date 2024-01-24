Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter banned in Gulf countries, to only release in UAE

There's bad news for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fans living in Gulf countries who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo's film Fighter. As per Girish Johar, film business expert and producer, Fighter has been denied release in all Gulf countries except UAE as of now. Also read: Siddharth Anand on comparisons between Fighter and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Fighter denied release in Gulf countries

However, the reason for the ban has not been disclosed yet. Girish tweeted, “In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!”

A source close to the Fighter team also confirmed the update regarding the release of Fighter in Gulf countries except UAE. The makers are yet to give any official statement regarding the same.

While Fighter has failed to receive a green light from the censor board in Gulf countries, the aerial action thriller will be released in Indian theatres on January 25.

Fighter

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth earlier said, “Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January.”

