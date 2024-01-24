Fighter box office collection day 1 predictions: Hrithik Roshan film likely to open at 7 cr

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is all set to release in theatres on January 25. It stars Hrithik as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. Now, the early box office estimates of the Siddharth Anand directorial is here, and according to the report by Sacnilk.com, Fighter may collect less than ₹10 crore on its first day. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter banned in Gulf countries, to only release in UAE) Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor play IAF officers in Fighter

Day 1 estimates of Fighter

The report states that Fighter is likely to make around ₹7.21 crore on the opening day, January 25. This is only the booking collection of Day 1, which happens to be a Thursday. It is likely to pick up more from Friday- which is a holiday because of Republic Day, and then stay strong through Saturday and Sunday, before the first Monday hits.

As per the same report, Fighter has sold 2,37,993 tickets for its 14,589 shows- including 2D and 3D, all across India. Previously, it was reported that Fighter had earned has earned ₹3.66 crore so far from its advance bookings.

About Fighter

Fighter brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is touted to be India's first aerial action film. Fighter is also the first instalment in its franchise.

Fighter is said to be a tribute to the sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The story is about a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

On comparison with Top Gun

Recently, Siddharth Anand addressed the comparisons of Fighter with Top Gun films in an interview with Zoom, and added, "I think it is inevitable. As a filmmaker, you have to be prepared that if you make a film on planes they will call it Top Gun because they have no reference point so they believe that we are not so creative, that we will do things that are a rip-off. We need to start looking at our films with a little bit more respect and not constantly believe that things are being ripped off. People do get inspired, even in the West, by content that is created in the East.”

