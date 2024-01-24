Siddharth Anand reacts to Fighter trailer being termed anti-Pakistan: 'Would call it more nationalistic than jingoistic'

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter will be released on Thursday. During a recent Fighter event, as per a report by India Today, filmmaker Siddharth Anand was questioned about the action film's trailer being labelled ‘jingoistic’. Earlier this month, the Fighter trailer was slammed by Pakistani celebs – Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui and others – soon after it was unveiled. At the recent event, Siddharth said that Fighter stands against terrorism, and not another country. Also read: Siddharth Anand responds after Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs slam Fighter trailer for 'spreading hate' Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

‘Fighter is a patriotic film’

Defending Fighter's trailer, Siddharth Anand said, "When it comes to the trailer, you do put out a few lines. You cannot play out the whole film. Then why will you go to the theatre? You do raise some questions, some sparks so that people can come and watch the film. Hence, our trailer has serviced exactly that motive. So, in a way, I am happy it's done that. It's made them inquisitive, and I would tell them to come to theatres, and all your questions would be answered. You will understand the content and emotions behind it."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Siddharth Anand further said about Fighter, “That's what our film stands for, to fight against terrorism. We have emphasised the same through Fighter and once you see it, you will understand... I think I would call it (Fighter trailer) more nationalistic than jingoistic. Some things are just being taken out of context. I would say it again that watch the film first. I don't want to spur a lot of unnecessary controversies. Fighter is a happy Indian film. Bharat ki film hai (It is Bharat’s film). It's a patriotic film.”

Siddharth's reaction to tweets about Hania Aamir

Recently, after Pakistani actors criticised Fighter's trailer, expressing disappointment with its portrayal of Pakistan, director Siddharth Anand had seemingly reacted to their comments. He reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about Hania Aamir's recent Instagram Stories.

The tweet read, "Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?"

"So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe," Hania Aamir wrote on Instagram Stories soon after the Fighter trailer was released on January 15.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place